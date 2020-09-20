Popular

Return to Castle Wolfenstein has been overhauled by fans and is coming to Steam

RealRTCW will be out in October.

Return to Castle Wolfenstein is remembered by many for its multiplayer spin-off Enemy Territory (which has its own fan-made revival called ET: Legacy), but its singleplayer campaign also gave us one of the best flamethrowers in videogames, a focus on the occult and spooky side of Wolfenstein, enemies who would raise alarms if you broke stealth, and Tesla-coil Frankenstein undead Nazis to shoot. A fan-made overhaul mod called RealRTCW aims to bring it back with various modern improvements and is coming to Steam on October 15.

RealRTCW promises high-quality models, textures, and sounds as well as widescreen support. Weapons have been rebalanced and tweaked with a recoil system, and a host of new ones added: MP34, M1 Garand, BAR, MP44, MG42, G43, M97 Trench Gun, MG34, PPSH41, Mosin Nagant, TT33, and a revolver. Bandages and adrenaline have also been added as holdable items.

Rebalanced AI, a new difficulty system, and atmosphere effects support for snow and rain round out the features list. Custom map add-ons will be coming via the Steam Workshop, but the mod will also be available on ModDB

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
