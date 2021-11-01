Popular

Resident Evil Village will be getting some free DLC

By

No clue what or when, though.

Jeanette Maus passes at 39
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom is set to release either some or all of its DLC for Resident Evil Village free of charge, according to the company's recent annual integrated report.

The corporate document is pretty long, mostly detailing the previous year as well as future plans for the publisher. But one paragraph in particular mentions free DLC for Resident Evil Village, along with Monster Hunter Rise (thanks, TheLoadout). "We will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village," the document reads.

There are no extra details like what the free content looks like, or if all planned DLC coming out for Resident Evil Village is going to be free. Capcom announced in June that it would be bringing DLC to Resident Evil Village "by popular demand," but has been awfully shy on giving any details. The extent of Monster Hunter Rise's free DLC so far has been a few hairstyles, so it's possible Village will be getting similar cosmetic goodies rather than full-blown content for free.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments