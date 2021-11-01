Resident Evil Village will be getting some free DLC

Capcom is set to release either some or all of its DLC for Resident Evil Village free of charge, according to the company's recent annual integrated report.

The corporate document is pretty long, mostly detailing the previous year as well as future plans for the publisher. But one paragraph in particular mentions free DLC for Resident Evil Village, along with Monster Hunter Rise (thanks, TheLoadout). "We will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village," the document reads.

There are no extra details like what the free content looks like, or if all planned DLC coming out for Resident Evil Village is going to be free. Capcom announced in June that it would be bringing DLC to Resident Evil Village "by popular demand," but has been awfully shy on giving any details. The extent of Monster Hunter Rise's free DLC so far has been a few hairstyles, so it's possible Village will be getting similar cosmetic goodies rather than full-blown content for free.