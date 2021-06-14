Resident Evil Village DLC is in development 'by popular demand'

We liked Resident Evil Village a whole lot, scoring it an 85% in our review. And obviously it's sold well, because Capcom announced in its E3 2021 presentation that DLC is on the way.

Well, "announced" is a strong word for how Capcom broke the news, which was with this plain text above on a black screen. Exciting stuff.

For now, the big focus for Resident Evil is the multiplayer shooter RE:Verse, which was originally meant to launch with Village but was delayed back in April. In its E3 presentation Capcom said Re:Verse is now due to arrive in July.