Resident Evil Village gives you two chances for higher frame rates in one little patch

Resident Evil Village has today received a double whammy patch, with a pair of big updates for Capcom's creepy tale of woe and hand mutilation. The first is that AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution feature is now available in the game's settings—as promised last week—and the second is that its anti-piracy related stuttering should now be a thing of the past.

Both are very much positive steps for the latest Resi, with FSR able to boost your in-game frame rates by using spatial upscaling and sharpening to take a lower resolution input and make it look almost as good as native, but with a hefty frame rate uplift. We've tested FSR ourselves in its few launch titles and it works brilliantly.

It's not quite AMD's DLSS, but it's a free performance bump for only a tiny hit in terms of overall fidelity.

An important update for Resident Evil Village players on Steam:- FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) from AMD is now supported. FSR supports higher frame rates on PC for an improved gaming experience.- Adjustments have been made to optimize the anti-piracy technology.July 20, 2021 See more

While FSR can make a difference to your general gaming frame rates, it's the updates to Resi's implementation of its Denuvo anti-piracy plugin that could make a bigger difference to your actual playing experience. And, strangely, it's probably thanks to Resident Evil Village pirates that we've got this patch at all.

Testing on the cracked, DRM-free version versus the release version showed a regular stuttering in frame rates on the official game. The cracked Resi, however, was smooth as a pool of blood forming below Ethan's regularly mangled hand.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

It was widely held that this stuttering was down to Denuvo itself, but the company told us that its software has nothing to do with the performance problems of Resi, and that it couldn't comment "specifically on the Capcom implementations as they are unrelated to Denuvo's solution."

Capcom has now made adjustments to optimise the anti-piracy technology, and this should have fixed any stuttering issues. It also suggests that the problems were very much at Capcom's end.

Whatever the rights and wrongs, however, that means whether or not you decide to take the plunge with AMD's FSR this patch will deliver a finer Resident Evil Village experience.

Just like all good patches should.