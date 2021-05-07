How to solve the mannequin puzzle in Resident Evil Village

Stuck on the Resident Evil Village doll puzzle? You've wandered right into Angie's midst by arriving at House Beneviento, but you'll need to hunt high and low for items that'll help you escape unscathed. This area is teeming with dolls, and it's fair to say the environment is unsettling. It's also worth mentioning that as this is a full walkthrough so, there are spoilers ahead.

To make matters worse, your inventory has been emptied, so you can only use the objects you find in the Doll Workshop and basement to unlock doors, power the elevator, and chase down that creepy boss. This puzzle can be especially frustrating to get stuck on, so here's a full walkthrough of how to solve the Resident Evil Village mannequin puzzle.

Find the house

Image 1 of 2 Resident Evil Village House Beneviento (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 Resident Evil Village House Beneviento Goat (Image credit: Capcom)

How to find House Beneviento

Before we get started, you need to know that you can only start this part of the story once you've got your hands on the Four-Winged Key. After you've retrieved the key, you're prompted to head to the Altar to speak to the Duke. Once you're ready, head through the wooden door on his left and follow the path.

Before long, you'll see headstones, flowers, and some dolls. Continue across the Suspended Bridge and Mia will appear. Follow her until you reach a glowing grave. Now walk over to the red door behind it and interact with the letterbox to post your Family Photo (in your key items). The door will open and you can walk inside and use the elevator. Exit the elevator and follow the path to enter House Beneviento. Before going inside, follow the covered porch around to the left and down the stairs to find a goat on the other side of the railings.

Begin the puzzle

How to start the Resident Evil Village doll puzzle

Comb each room for items, then from the Foyer, walk through the door opposite to enter the Living Room, and take the door on the right to find a PT-style corridor with flowery wallpaper. Continue walking until you reach the elevator and take it downstairs. Follow the corridor to the end to find Angie perched on a chair holding a Flask. When you interact with the flask the lights will switch off, Angie will disappear, and the mannequin will be unveiled behind her chair. There's a typewriter in the corner of the Doll Workshop, so save up and prepare to begin the puzzle.

Doll items location

Image 1 of 6 Resident Evil Village Silver Key (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 6 Resident Evil Village silver disk eyes closed (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 6 Resident Evil Village Blood Covered Ring (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 6 Resident Evil Village Winding Key (Image credit: Capcom) Image 5 of 6 Resident Evil Village mannequin eye (Image credit: Capcom) Image 6 of 6 Resident Evil Village Wedding Ring (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Village mannequin: How to find all the items

Most of the answers you need are right in front of you, but you'll need to examine the doll carefully to find them. There's a photograph of Mia on the table next to the mannequin. You can interact with several different parts of the doll, including its eye, bandaged stomach, arms, legs, and mouth, but you can't retrieve all the items straight away. Let's start with its right arm.

Start with the doll's right arm

Interact with its right shoulder and use A and D to move Ethan's hand up to its shoulder to pop out the wooden insert. The Silver Key will fall onto the table. Now you can examine the lower part of the mannequin's arm and bend it upwards and twist to find a silver disk with three closed eyes on it inside. Place this on the table for now.

Now check the left arm and leg

Walk around the table and inspect the doll's left hand. Ethan will then remove the Blood Covered Ring. Examine its left leg and move Ethan's hands to the joint by its knee. The Winding Key is stashed inside.

Check its eye

Take a closer look at the mannequin and inspect its left eye. You'll find that it has a crow inside a triangle marked on it.

Use the Silver Key to open the door

Head over to the door on the left side of the room and use the Silver Key to unlock it. Walk over to the sink and clean the Blood Covered Ring. This reveals that it's actually a Wedding Ring.

Door combination code

Image 1 of 2 Resident Evil Village Wedding Ring code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 Resident Evil Village door combination code (Image credit: Capcom)

How to find the Doll Workshop door combination code

Examine the Wedding Ring for the door combination code

Open your inventory and select the Wedding Ring from the key items tab. Tilt the ring, and you'll discover that there's a date engraved on it. This is for the double doors where you first entered the room. The code for the locked door is 052911. You can now roam around between the rooms.

Music box

Image 1 of 3 Resident Evil Village music box (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 3 Resident Evil Village Tweezers (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 3 Resident Evil Village mannequin film (Image credit: Capcom)

Solve the music box puzzle

Continue walking down the corridor and stop when the white door opens on the left side. Enter the room and interact with the music box on the table. It's currently broken, so it's your job to fix it. Attach the Winding Key to open the music box. There are now five metal sections that you can swap between and spin. All you need to do is line up the scratches on the metal (solution above) to make it play. The drawer will open to reward you with a pair of Tweezers.

Examine the mannequin's mouth

Walk all the way back to the room with the doll and examine its mouth. Open it, then use the Tweezers to pull out the Film. Exit the room to briefly catch a glimpse of Mia at the end of the corridor. Continue walking all the way back to the elevator, which is now locked off as the power's out. Instead, let's head through the white door next to it to enter the Study.

Film

Image 1 of 4 Resident Evil Village film puzzle (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 4 Resident Evil Village film puzzle clues (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 4 Resident Evil Village Scissors (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 4 Resident Evil Village Brass Medallion (Image credit: Capcom)

Solve the film puzzle

On the desk is a piece of paper and a stand with four pieces of film clipped to it. There's one piece of film missing, but thankfully you just found it. You need to use the clues on the paper to put the film in order. The film puzzle solution is:

1. Monkey cuddly toy

Monkey cuddly toy 2. Village fairy tale book

Village fairy tale book 3. Rose

Rose 4. Music box

Music box 5. Wedding ring

Find the Scissors and Brass Medallion

The projector then plays a short film that features a well with a ladder and a crib. The projector screen then falls and a bookcase shifts to reveal a doorway behind. Walk into the tiny room and turn left to find a doll holding a pair of Scissors. Crouch and use these to cut through the bandages blocking the entry point below. Crawl through and answer the phone.

Continue walking down the hallway to find a door on the left. On the window you can see a brass woman is holding what looks like the outline of a baby, but the baby is missing. Keep going and you'll reach a white door that you can unlock. This is a shortcut to the Silver Key room. Cross the room and use the scissors to cut the bandages on the mannequin's stomach. Remove the circular wooden block to pick up a Brass Medallion.

Symbols door

(Image credit: Capcom)

Open the door with symbols on it

There's a doorway in the mannequin room that leads to a door with three circular parts on it. There are two symbols that you need to change to match the items you found on the doll, and one item that you need to place in the depression. Here's how to unlock the door:

Place the Brass Medallion in the depression at the top, on the right.

Set the left symbol to be a crow to match the mannequin's eye.

to match the mannequin's eye. Set the bottom symbol to be three closed eyes to match the mannequin's arm.

Breaker Box Key & Fuse

Image 1 of 4 Resident Evil Village Breaker Box Key (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 4 Resident Evil Village Relief of a Child (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 4 Resident Evil Village Relief of a Child door (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 4 Resident Evil Village Fuse (Image credit: Capcom)

How to find the Breaker Box Key and Fuse

Walk down the stairs and you'll recognise that this is the room shown on the projector in the Study. Climb down the ladder to retrieve the Breaker Box Key, then retrace your footsteps back to the room with the mannequin… which has now vanished.

You'll hear someone saying "it'll be fine" repeatedly on the radio and this is your cue to walk down the dark corridor where something is waiting for you at the end. You'll need to keep your distance from it and make your way back to the elevator. Use the Breaker Box Key to open the grey box next to it to find the Relief of a Child.

How to find the fuse

You need to take the Relief of a Child to the door with the woman on it. From the elevator, walk through the white door and take the shortcut (where the bookcase is). Walk down the corridor and place the Relief of a Child in its rightful spot. The door opens and you can go down the stairs into another PT-style hallway. Walk through the kitchen area and around into the bedroom. The Fuse is in a grey box on the wall. If you get cornered in this room, you can also hide under the bed, or hop into the cupboard next to the fusebox to evade what's after you.

When the coast is clear, exit the room and retrace your steps back to the elevator. Place the fuse in the box and the light will turn green. At this point I had to dodge my stalker, I went into the Study and skirted around the desk before rushing back to the elevator. That was close, but you're ready to walk back to the main part of the house and face Donna Beneviento/Angie.