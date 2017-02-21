Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage DLC out now on PC

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard may only have launched in late January, but its first and second slices of DLC were made available just weeks later on PlayStation 4 consoles—on January 31 and February 14 respectively. We've had to wait a little longer, but both portions are out now on PC.

Never one to be scuppered by console-exclusivity, our Tim ventured into Banned Footage Vol. 1 on PS4 Pro (heathen! etc.) earlier this month to see what the fuss was about. He came back fairly impressed if a little underwhelmed—suggesting much of its minigame makeup could perhaps have been packaged alongside the base game. Here's an extract from his thoughts:

"Overall, there’s enough in Banned Footage Vol. 1 to warrant your interest if you enjoyed Resi 7 and want to spend more time in it’s world. However, it does feel pretty rum that this stuff came out (on PlayStation, at least) a week after the main game released. I’m not one to bang on about cut content, but given that the main game doesn’t have any multiplayer or other modes, these minigames would have been a welcome addition to the package, and arguably shouldn’t require any additional spend.

"But that’s gaming in 2017 I guess, and given that Resi 7 has supposedly sold substantially less than its predecessor, perhaps you can see why Capcom feels it has to eke whatever extra it can from the project."

In any event, both Banned Footage volumes are out now on PC. Number one comes with three scenarios—Nightmare, Bedroom, and Ethan Must Die—and costs £7.99/$9.99; while number two includes Daughters, 21, and Jack's 55th Birthday, and will set you back £11.99/$14.99. If you already own the Resi 7 Deluxe Edition or Season Pass then you'll have access to the above at no extra cost.

Speaking to the DLC, the game's director Koshi Nakanishi says: "Resident Evil 7 features a blend of horror, combat and puzzle-solving, so I wanted to use the DLC to explore each of those concepts separately in depth. As with the main game, the found footage tape idea lets us explore things that didn’t happen all in sequence, but rather to different people at different times. So players can start a DLC tape and not be sure where they even are—and of course, it means the player can die at the end.

"We had more freedom in the DLC to let the team try different things. Each of the experiences lets us explore one concept in depth in a way, so for Nightmare it was pure combat. In Bedroom, I wanted to show Marguerite in detail and give players a chance to finally try the food she got so upset you didn’t eat in the dinner scene. You can literally eat it until it kills you."

Lovely.

Resident Evil 7's Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 DLC is out now. Our sister site GamesRadar has some tips on how to best tackle the aforementioned Daughters scenario, incase that 'un proves too difficult.