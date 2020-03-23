Resident Evil 3 Remake brings back unbreakable knives

Resident Evil 2 Remake's zombies are tough customers, with their thick skulls able to soak up a clip and their skin able to break a knife. Thankfully, knife science has come a long way since 2019, and Resident Evil 3 Remake's knives are going to be made of hardier stuff.

The original games didn't have this problem, but for the remake Capcom decided to make them defensive weapons, used to stop Leon or Claire from becoming zombie chow. They could still kind of be used offensively, but they were really just there for emergencies.

For Resident Evil 3, Capcom's changed it again, telling Game Informer that the knife is returning it to its status as an indestructible backup weapon that, in the right hands, can be used as your sole weapon. It probably won't be for the faint of heart, but knife-only runs will be possible.

"We kept the knife inexhaustible [in Resident Evil 3], so you can use it forever," producer Peter Fabiano told Game Informer. "We're dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on."

Resident Evil 3 Remake's demo is available on Steam, so you can play through part of an early section now, ahead of the April 3 launch.