Resident Evil 2 Remake's demo teases Hunk and Tofu

A Resident Evil 2 Remake trailer that plays at the end of the one-shot demo confirms the return of masked mercenary Hunk and a healthy, knife-wielding snack. Watch it above to see Hunk and Tofu in action, briefly, or take the demo for a spin.

Capcom said they’d be returning last year, but this is the first time we’re getting to see them in-game. Both appeared in the original Resident Evil 2 as unlockable characters with their own missions, though unlocking them wasn’t a walk in the park.

Both characters are mysteries. The only thing we know about Hunk, who’s appeared in several games, is he’s good at his job and hard to kill. We know even less about the sentient cube of tofu or what horrific Umbrella experiment created it, but that’s probably for the best.

The trailer also teases a source of many nightmares: the horrible alligator. We only get to see the scaly bastard for a few seconds, but those jaws do not look welcoming.

While it’s meant to be a one-shot, 30-minute teaser, players have found a workaround and have been using their extra attempts wisely; they’ve been speedrunning the Resident Evil 2 remake demo.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is due out on January 25.