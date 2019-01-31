Resident Evil 2 is £30 right now via digital PC download, in the UK

Some great prices have started appearing for the Resident Evil 2 Remake , which has only been available for a few days. Right now UK horror fans can get 32% off for the Steam key over at CDKeys and get it for £30.79 which is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. As it’s a convenient way to download, and essentially means you can be playing right now. The deluxe edition is also reduced and you can get that for £38.99 (26% off) too. This is such a good deal on a new release and it’s rare that such recent games stay this low-priced for long, so capitalise now if you haven’t bought into Resi yet.

Green Man Gaming is also offering a good discount of 25% on the Steam keys for both the standard and deluxe editions bringing them down to £33.74 , and £39.74 respectively. However, this is a limited-time offer with the timer ticking down to a 3pm finish time.

The remake of Capcom’s classic horror game has been pulling in rave reviews left, right and centre and is likely to make some game of the year lists due to its high quality, tension, and the way it carefully reworks such a classic game. The remaster is enhanced by absorbing modern day sensibilities with its design, gameplay and narrative. In other words, it’s dead good and you should give it a try.