Registration's open for The Witcher game that's Pokémon Go with foglets

Is it a PC game? Given that you could play Pokémon Go on PC then we're sure you'll be able to emulate The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a spin-off that casts you as a witcher in a time long before Geralt and is basically Pokémon Go but with alghouls, barghests, and succubi. And it's an excuse to tweet Tub Geralt again, so whatever. Don't look at me like that.

Owners of Android phones can register for early access to the soft-launch version of The Witcher: Monster Slayer now, and at the end of April some will be selected to become witchers ahead of its global release. All you have to do is tell them your email and phone model, which seems a lot easier than having to go through all that business with the Law of Surprise.

Monster Slayer is an augmented reality game that turns the world around you into the Continent, filled with dangerous beasts you'll have to fight. But not before you've cooked up the appropriate assortment of potions and oils, maybe some bombs, and then played a few rounds of Gwent with random shopkeepers. The bit with Gwent may not be included, but apparently the rest will, so maybe taking down a stone golem won't be as easy as capturing another zubat after all.

