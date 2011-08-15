Red Orchestra 2 trailer remembers the future, frowns

[bcvideo id="1111103131001"]

Tripwire have sent over a brand new Red Orchestra 2 trailer which does a grand job of recapturing the lost art of frowning into middle distance through furrowed brow, recalling horrors from the distant past. In this case, it's an especially scarring session of Red Orchestra 2, which isn't even out yet, which means that old man is remembering something from the future . That is why he looks so worried.

Red Orchestra 2 was recently ever so slightly delayed , but it looks as though it'll easily be worth the wait. Evan called it "generation leaping stuff" in our Red Orchestra 2 preview . It's out next month on September 13, a day I remember all too well ... *stares into middle distance, knots eyebrows*