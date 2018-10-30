Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't confirmed for PC yet, but Farming Simulator 19 is

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for consoles last week, and while it's not yet confirmed for PC, it seems unlikely that it'll never arrive. Still, we all need to play something in the meantime, and what better game to play, in the meantime, than Farming Simulator 19.

Giants Software just released this cheeky homage to Rockstar Games' sequel, and while there are no guns or excessive drinking depicted, I've got a feeling the final game will feature lots of cows. And you'll be able to simulate the farming of them.

Farming Simulator 19 releases November 20.