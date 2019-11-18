There's a caveman hidden in the Red Dead Redemption 2 game files

Red Dead Redemption 2's PC release means players can mine for secrets rather than just wait for Rockstar to make a move. In what's a discovery that's likely cut content, or something waiting in the wings for a future expansion or multiplayer update, Reddit user thatfalloutguy stumbled onto a complete caveman player model buried in the game files.

The skin was discovered by using Lenny's Simple Trainer, a mod that allows players to enable cheats, transport around the map, and swap out player models with anything in the file directory. (Chris used it to turn into an eagle.)

By selecting model A_M_M_UniCorpse 01 and then using RDR2 Outfit Manager to swap to variation 45 of the base category, it's possible to inhabit the body of this husky boy.

Be warned: If you want to give the old guy a trial run, make sure autosaves are off while using mods, and don't hop into Red Dead Online. Any foreign files in the game directory can result in a ban from online modes. Remove the trainers and all associated files before the RDR2 root directory before enabling autosaves or resuming online play.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Changing skins, even if you look flawless, ain't a flawless process. Since everyone's a stand-in for Arthur, it means our caveman can't play the all-important RDR2 fashion game, grow or shave facial hair, or use his status as early man to get a discount on giant turkey legs.

The trainer is a bit buggy too. Whenever I sat down, the screen would pulse red as if I was going to die any minute, perhaps a warning from a guy who predated our modern back problems, someone who either worked on their feet stabbing huge mammals or did deep squats around the fire.

Minor problems aside, watching the caveman do and say Arthur things doesn't get old.