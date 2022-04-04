Gamer says Razer headset saved their life from a stray bullet

Audio player loading…

Last Wednesday morning in Torrance, California, an 18-year-old gamer was apparently saved by a Razer headset when it deflected a stray bullet. The shot glanced off their Razer Kraken headset after piercing their bedroom window and ricocheting off a wall. No one was injured in the incident, although the victim reported a lingering headache.

"Hello to everyone who sees this," Enough_Dance_956 wrote in a Reddit post last week. "I'm trying to get a hold of someone at Razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30 am a stray bullet went through my window and hit the Razer headphones on top of my head. If it wasn't for the headphones made with good quality I would've been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn't even imagine all the pain my family and friends would've been through."



The teenager says they discovered the bullet on their bed and turned it over to police.

In part because the Reddit post was made near April Fool's day, it was met with heavy skepticism on the site. Some accused the poster of staging the shooting to score a free headset. Enough_Dance_956 responded to the suspicion with a second post which included photos showing the bullet hole in the window, the indentation on the wall from the first ricochet, and the bullet on the bed where it ended up after striking the headset.

A Razer rep told us that the company was not behind the post, nor aware of the incident before it appeared on Reddit. "This is not an April Fool's prank, at least not from us," they said. "We've reached out to the community member already to thank him and at least get him a new headset."

Razer founder and CEO Min Liang-Tan even posted in the thread, "Whoa—that's crazy. Glad you're OK!"

We have reached out to Enough_Dance_956 and the Torrance Police Department for more information.