Razer DeathAdder Chroma mouse boasts better optical performance, more colours

You know the Razer DeathAdder Chroma is serious business, because it's called the 'DeathAdder Chroma'. When you hear a name like that you are immediately put in mind of all things serious, and chief among these things is gaming mice. According to Razer the new iteration of this gaming mouse is more serious than ever, especially since it boasts improved optimal technology and lots of pretty colours to choose from.

The DeathAdder Chroma features a 10,000 DPI optical sensor which will reportedly provide the utmost precision and accuracy to onscreen tracking. The mouse can also track a bunch of statistics including game time, distance moved in a game, and it can even count button presses. It also comes with a frankly boastful 16.8 million lighting colours to choose from.

All the specs are below. It costs $69.99 / €69.99 / AU$99.99 and is available now.

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured rubber side grips

10,000 DPI optical sensor

Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options

Razer Synapse enabled

5 Independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

On-the-fly sensitivity adjustment

Always-on mode

200 inches per second / 50 G acceleration

Gold-plated USB connector

2.13 m / 7 ft., lightweight, braided fiber cable

Approximate size: 127 mm / 5 in. (Length) x 70 mm / 2.76 in. (Width) x 44 mm / 1.73 in. (Height)

Approximate weight: 105 g / 0.23 lbs.