Razer adds a 4K 120Hz touch display option to its Blade Pro 17 laptop

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the best Razer laptop for gaming on a bigger screen, and now it optionally comes with more pixels, with a new 4K display option that is paired with a 120Hz refresh rate.

That's a unique combination—no other laptop I know of is currently shipping with a 4K panel that can run at 120Hz. That will change when Asus starts shipping its ROG Zephyrus S GX502, but for now, Razer owns the 4K/120Hz space in laptop land.

Of course, it's a tall order to game at 120 frames per second at that resolution, which would take full advantage of the display specs. That's true even of the burly hardware this particular config totes:

17.3-inch 4K (3840x2160) at 120Hz

9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H

16GB DDR4-2667

GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q

1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

The RAM and storage are upgradeable, to 64GB and 2TB respectively. However, it's the GPU and CPU (in that order) that will drive the 4K display, and for gaming, the hardware is going to struggle to keep up in more demanding titles.

Razer sort of acknowledges this by saying the Blade Pro 17 is aimed at both gamers and creative professionals. For the most part, gamers will have to choose one or the other (4K or 120Hz) when playing a game.

That's not a knock against Razer—the display hardware is simply ahead of the GPU hardware right now. In and of itself, the 4K panel looks promising, based on the specs—brightness is rated at 400 nits, it offers 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space (meaning it has a wide color gamut for presumably high quality visuals), and it supports touch. Razer also says the displays is calibrated from the factory.

Users who are interested will need to bring a fat stack of cash to Razer's website—the Razer Blade Pro 17 with a 4K display at 120Hz is available now as configured above for $3,699.99.