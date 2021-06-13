Rawmen is a saucy third-person shooter with a name that does not lie

Rawmen is exactly what it sounds like, but it's not that. I respect your wild imagination, but this is a family website. No, Rawmen is exactly what it sounds like in that it is obviously a game about nearly nude people using the power of food to compete and enact comic violence upon one another. And here's a brand new family-friendly trailer that just debuted at the PC Gaming Show.

Use an endless pot of soup broth to slide around the arena Splatoon style. Reach great heights by bouncing off big donuts. Food usually increases the effect of gravity for me, so I dig the fantasy Rawmen proposes here.

Up to eight players compete across different modes including:

Claim Chowder: an area defense game where you defend a pot of clam chowder soup from the other team. Must be some good soup.

Team Meatball: It's capture the flag except the flag is a succulent, oily ball of meat. You leap on that thing and roll with it like a savory katamari and into the goal.

Top RawMen: King of the Hill, baby. Bounce around with donut bombs and collect precious bouillon cubes. Sounds like a Wednesday night for me.

Boba Ball: It's like soccer, except with guns. And the guns shoot boba balls. Which you use to move around a bigger boba ball. Rocket League is over.

Broth Battle: Deathmatch. Destroy your enemies by ladling hot broth at them. Pretty grim, honestly. I dig it.

The density of food puns here might throw you, but Rawmen definitely looks like more than a clever joke. This is a full-on competitive multiplayer game, just one that you can kinda smell through the screen. Which is a good thing! I think!

Rawmen doesn't have a release date yet, but it's clearly been stewing for a while. Looks good. Wishlist it on Steam if you want a deeper whiff.