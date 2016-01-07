Rainbow Six Siege patch 1.2 out today

Rainbow Six Siege patch 1.2 arrives on PC today, and none too soon, because discontent is a-growing on the subreddit. Several changes intended to solve hit detection issues were floated in December, and while the battle to make players appear in the right place continues, this looks like progress ahead of Operation Black Ice.

Server tick rate—the number of times positions are checked per second—has been doubled to 60. Some regions were already operating at 60 ticks, but the change has now been released everywhere. You can also now choose your preferred Ubisoft datacentre to minimise latency should the automatic selection be, er, less than smart.

Matchmaking has been touched up, most notably by attempting to match pre-made parties with others, accompanied by miscellaneous bugfixes.