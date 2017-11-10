Rainbow Six Siege: Operation White Noise trailer shows off forthcoming map

Rainbow Six Siege's forthcoming expansion, Operation White Noise, is shaping up to be among the best. And why do I think that? Just check out the new Mok Myeok Tower in the video above. It's visually impressive, but just look at how open and vertical it is. And come to think of it, I've no idea how the attackers will actually penetrate the building. Will they enter via the roof?

Ubisoft teased the new expansion last week, which will also include new operators from the 707th Special Mission Battalion (better known as White Tiger). More info on the whole expansion will be aired during the Pro League Finals on November 19 – over on this Twitch channel.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has also recently confirmed Year Three, which means the tactical shooter will get a third complete year of new content updates. That's great news, of course.