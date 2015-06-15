Rainbow Six Siege multiplayer trailer highlights the importance of teamwork

Popular

Rainbow Six Siege

The Rainbow Six Siege multiplayer trailer for E3 shows a team of CTU operators—that's "Counter-Terrorist Unit"—going into action against a squad of goons holed up in a jumbo jet.

The trailer is undeniably brief, but it touches on the major points of gameplay: Setting up defenses, investigating and analyzing enemy positions, making plans, executing plans, and executing dudes. When things start to happen, they happen fast.

It's short—I wasn't kidding!—but I expect we'll see a lot more at Ubisoft's E3 2015 press conference, which happens today at 6 pm PT. Rainbow Six Siege comes out on October 13.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
