Rainbow Six Siege looks just as fun with Lego

I played a hideous amount of Rainbow Six Siege during the holidays. Now back at work, I'm sitting at my desk looking over the Sydney business district, wondering what surfaces on the opposite building can be breach charged. Or else I'm wondering how I could get a drone inside. There's a dearth of conveniently sized trapdoors in the real world. I've noticed that, recently.

Then this video popped up: YouTubers Blacksheep Pictures have gone and made a whole round of Rainbow Six Siege with Lego. Better still, I can write about it, thus spending at least twenty minutes thinking about Rainbow Six Siege without feeling guilty.

Following the game's most recent patch last week, the first proper DLC will hit in early February, with a new map and new operators promised.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
