Rainbow Six Siege live gameplay stream set for Thursday on Twitch, E3 trailer out now

Rainbow Six Siege was a surprise hit for Ubisoft at E3—perhaps the biggest surprise of the show . For those who missed the excitement the first time around, an "E3 Awards" trailer filled with all sorts of nice quotes and a few bits of unfamiliar footage is now out on YouTube, and Ubisoft Montreal will be hosting a live gameplay session Thursday on Twitch.

Rainbow Six Siege made quite a good impression at E3, at least if you're to believe all the accolades swirling around in this trailer. Between the explosions and smoke and gouts of gunfire, phrases like "adrenaline ride" and "breath of fresh air" and "gonna be ace" flash across the screen, reminding us all that this is the game that's going to change everything . And while I may be poking a little fun at the marketing hype, the bottom line is that we did select it as the winner of our " Best of E3 Award ," so there's some validity to all the excitement.

Producer Sébastien Labbé took a slightly less superlative-laden look at the game in a UbiBlog interview video posted last week, in which he talked about the decision to limit players to a single life per round, and how player death isn't necessarily the end of the line. "The thing we want to do, to try with that, is to create that tension where you have to take your time, you have to think before moving, because like in real life, if you make an error, you will be killed," he said. "But even if you're dead, you're still useful for your team. You have access to cameras, you can manage, you can talk to your teammates. You're still very useful. But you have to think twice if you want to stay alive."

Finally, Ubisoft Montreal announced that it will be streaming some live gameplay on Thursday, July 17 at 11 am PDT on Twitch . The competing teams will be headed by level artist Chris Hendry and gameplay programmer Adam Crawley, with hosting duties handled by community manager Genevieve Forget and game designer Andrew J. Witts. If you want to see what it's really all about, that's the place to be.