Rainbow Six Siege hits 100,000 concurrent Steam users following White Noise update

Rainbow Six Siege's White Noise update, which Evan got a sneak peak at last month, dropped this week and helped the game to reach its highest Steam player count ever, two years after it first released.

The update, which wraps up the second year of content for the game, adds three new operators, including one that can hack your phone and make it ring at crucial moments, which sounds brilliant. It's distracting, and it will give away enemy positions, too. Of the other two operators, one can go invisible to cameras and drones while the other carries a double-barreled grenade launcher. Evan said the new map, Mok Myeok Tower, is one of the game's most exciting. All in all, a good update.

And it seems that players agree. White Noise launched on Tuesday and later in the week the shooter hit 100,000 concurrent users on Steam for the first time, as shown by Steamcharts data. That's impressive given its age and more than double what it was pulling in at this time last year. Right now it has the fourth biggest audience on Steam (and more players accessing it through Uplay).

It's a good indication of what continued support and regular, meaty updates will do for a game. The third year of updates is already planned, with new content coming out on a quarterly basis. Season one of the third year will include two new operators and the game's first co-op game mode called Outbreak, a three-player "new fantasy" about quarantine and biohazard.

Thanks, PCGamesN.