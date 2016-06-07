Rainbow Six Siege cheaters will now be permabanned on the first offense

Rainbow Six Siege cheaters and hackers, take note: Ubisoft has updated the game's code of conduct to allow for permanent bans of anyone who gets up to untoward shenanigans, even on the first offense.

The updated section of the code now reads as follows: “Cheating / Modding / Hacking: Player is running a modified or otherwise unauthorized version of the game client or a third party software which provides any sort of unfair advantage (wallhacks, aimhacks…) or causing detriment to other players’ experience: Maximum penalty is permanent ban.”

The wording leaves the door open for Ubisoft to opt for some other, less harsh punishment in instances where it sees fit. But it seems to me like a fairly black-and-white situation: Either you're intentionally screwing around with the game, or you're not. As far as I know, you can't accidentally wallhack, and if you're improperly flagged for cheating and then later prove that it didn't happen, your punishment will be rescinded regardless of what it was. Right?

“The presence of cheating in the game is something we take very seriously, and is a priority on the development team,” Ubisoft wrote. “This update is one step among many that we are working on to better engage with the community on this issue.”

Ubi said it's currently testing other client-side anti-cheat options in addition to FairFight, and promised that one of them will be implemented in the future. It also encouraged players to continue reporting incidents of cheating, but reiterated that what sometimes appears to be cheating may just be a well-coordinated team effort, or a player who's just a whole lot better than you.

