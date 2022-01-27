Rainbow Six Siege adds in-game memorial to caster and ex-pro KiXSTAr

Audio player loading…

Rainbow Six Siege has added an in-game tribute to Michael 'KiXSTAr' Stockley, a popular caster and ex-pro who died in October 2021. A plaque in the Plane map marks the spot where KiXSTAr pulled off a very impressive 8-second ace back in 2016, during his time as a Siege pro. Stockley played for Team Orbit before transitioning into broadcasting as a commentator, and won Esports Colour Caster of the Year 2020.

Stockley's former casting partner Parker 'Interro' Mackay told the BBC it was a "touching tribute." He added "At first it was just colleagues, but there was always a friendship... that feels like it became brotherhood. Even three months later, on top of the grief, there is still a feeling of disbelief that this is not real. It feels like I'm going to go to an event and he'll be there. There's part of me that hasn't come to terms with that yet."

"Giving him that plaque is I think a really touching gesture, and it's forever a reminder on the impact he had on the game. I think it's very fitting."

Here's KiXSTAr's ace in the spot where the memorial has been placed.

Reaction among the game's community has been universally positive: Hardly surprising for such a well-loved figure in the scene. Analysts, players, fans and the current Siege champions all paid tribute to KiXSTAr and that particular moment in time.

Ubisoft's head of Rainbow Six esports added a Tachanka-style salute.

At the time of Stockley's death he was 24, and his family shared that he had died in a car accident: No-one else was involved or injured. His parents issued the below statement in October.

"He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you. Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you. Keep it going, pay it forward, and keep lifting each other up."