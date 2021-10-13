Rainbow Six Siege caster Michael 'KiXSTAr' Stockley dies at 24

Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley, a popular Rainbow Six Siege caster, streamer, and former professional player, has died at the age of 24, according to a statement from his family.

Stockley's former casting partner Parker "Interro" Mackay shared the statement on Wednesday, saying that Stockley "passed away unexpectedly" on October 11. In a follow-up tweet posted by Mackay, the family said that Stockley died as a result of a car accident.

"After speaking with his family they wanted to share that Michael passed away doing what he loved second most in this world: driving," Mackay said. "He was by himself & no one else was injured or involved."

In 2016, when he was 19-years-old, Stockley played Rainbow Six Siege professionally with Team Orbit before transitioning to a broadcasting talent position that same year. He won first place in 2016's North American Pro League year 1 seasons 1, 2, and 3. He served as a color commentator during major Siege events, including 2021's Six Invitational and Six Mexico Major, as well as Siege's North American League broadcasts.

Stockley also streamed himself playing Siege, amassing 443,000 followers on Twitch .

Stockley's family's statement, made by his mother and stepfather, expressed appreciation for the kindness and support of his fans, who once worked together to purchase a plane ticket for his mother to see Stockley while he was working in Poland as a caster. Stockley's family also said he had been living at home with them during the Covid-19 lockdown, sharing meals and spending time reconnecting with his family.

The family also expressed appreciation for the support they've received following the loss of their son.

"He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you," the statement said. "Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you. Keep it going, pay it forward, and keep lifting each other up."

Aside from sharing the family's statements, Mackay expressed his own grief on Twitter.

"I'm at a total loss," Mackay tweeted. "I lost a best friend, a brother, and a coworker. I'm beyond heartbroken. I love you Michael and I'll miss you so much."

The official Rainbow Six Esports organization responded with a public statement offering condolences to Stockley's family, calling him "one of the bright lights" of the community. The organization also announced that it is postponing Wednesday's North America League playday and broadcast out of respect for Stockley and his family.

Stockley's death also prompted a number of statements from various members of the Rainbow Six community, including Fnatic's Siege team captain Etienne "Mag" Rousseau , TSM FTX , and former Six Invitational champion George "KingGeorge" Kassa , as well as members of the Rainbow Six Siege development team.

"The passing of one of the brightest minds of Siege is unfathomable," said Siege game designer Emilien Lomet in a tweet. "Thinking of all those memories and being left feeling... empty. His contribution to our shared passion is enormous—Siege will never be the same without @KiXSTArTV. We all owe him so much."