Rage trailer shows goes behind the scenes at id Software

[bcvideo id="1032327773001"]

The latest developer diary for Rage takes a behind the scenes look at id studios as they work on the finishing touches to Rage. Id stalwarts John Carmack and Tim Willets discuss the merits of running a shooter at 60 frames per second, and talk about the megatexture technology, which allows artists to customise every inch of the game world, resulting in less repetitive environments.

You can get a closer look at those environments in the latest Rage screenshots , and find out why Rage will run better on PC. The game's out in the US on October 4 and in Europe on October 7.