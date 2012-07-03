Quantum Conundrum demo hits Steam

NORMAL DIMENSION: Yet to try this reality bending puzzler from one of Portal's creators? Now you can, with this new demo on Steam . Now available in all known dimensions. But not on Origin.

FLUFFY DIMENSION: OMG EVERYTHING IS AMAZING! LIKE, YOU PRESS BUTTONS AND STUFF HAPPENS, AND SOMETIMES YOU THROW SAFES AT LASERS, AND THEY SORTA MELT, BUT IT'S OKAY, BECAUSE YOU GET AS MANY OF THEM AS YOU NEED AND SO YAY!

HEAVY DIMENSION: But you're still going to die.

SLOW DIMENSION: Slowly.

REVERSE GRAVITY DIMENSION: Don't let this get you down.

NORMAL DIMENSION: Ahem. It may not be as polished as Portal, but it's a solid chunk of puzzling and shameless physics-warping. Here's the trailer, in the unlikely event you've yet to see its adorable fluffiness. Not pictured: much platforming. Your mileage may vary on its in-game impact.