QuakeCon's 20th anniversary coming in July

QuakeCon is 20 years old. I've said this to myself several times now, but it's not really sinking in. Much has changed, and some is the same, but it's that simple measure of the years gone by that's stuck in my head. QuakeCon is 20 years old.

Technically speaking, I suppose that QuakeCon is actually 19 years old, if you consider the very first event, held in 1996, as a zero instead of a one. But the 2015 edition of the world's most famous BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) LAN party is indeed the 20th, and so that's what I'm going with. I like round numbers.

In any event, Bethesda Softworks is calling it a "landmark year" for QuakeCon and promises plenty to do for everyone, even if you don't haul your rig along with you: Demonstrations of new hardware and gaming accessories, contests, announcements—Fallout 4 would be lovely, thanks—panel discussions, parties and more. The show itself is free, while special event room rates of $164 per night are being offered at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas, where QuakeCon is being held.

QuakeCon 2015 will run from July 23 to 26. Details are up now at QuakeCon.org.