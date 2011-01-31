QuakeCon 2011 dates announced

This year QuakeCon is headed back to Texas. The annual event celebrating all things id will be taking place on August 4-7 at the The Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. The event will host a huge bring-your-own-computer LAN party. There will also be competitions, panel discussions and Bethesda will be there to show off advanced previews of their upcoming games, which will most likely include a glimpse of he Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Lovely. For more information, check out the official QuakeCon site.