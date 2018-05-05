Quake Champions shows off new body-mincing gore system

A lot is happening in frenetic arena FPS Quake Champions, as id Software studio director Tim Willits told Evan in March when he sat down to talk about the future of the game. That includes an updated gore system, detailed in a video this week, that will make champions' bodies burst into hundreds of tiny pieces when you blast them in the face with a rocket.

The new system, which is "coming soon", individually models tiny sections of each champion, which makes for some spectacular gibbing, as you can see in the video below. Fingers fly everywhere, limbs part company with torsos, and shoulders are impaled on walls while the rest of the champion's body rolls off into the distance. It even spells the world 'gore' with bloody body bits.

Take a peek into the development of Quake Champions' new Gore System coming soon! #gore #quake pic.twitter.com/mAUOfiwec6May 4, 2018

The trailer is the only information we have so far, but it looks like the general level of blood, guts and green gunk has been dialed up to maximum. It's already a fairly gory game, so I'm looking forward to finding out just how id is going to make the new system work and, importantly, whether it will impact performance or not.