Put hats on your robots with this Fallout 4 mod

This week on the Mod Roundup, we've got craftable hats you can place on your robotic companionsin Fallout 4, a feature that Bethesda somehow overlooked in their new DLC. There's also a mod that brings co-op play to the original Crysis, and a Half-Life 2 mod with an original story that takes place on an alien planet.

Craftable hats, for Fallout 4

Download link

The Automatron DLC for Fallout 4 arrived recently (we reviewed it here) and with it came a little problem. It doesn't let you place cool hats on the heads of the robots you build. When will developers learn: we really, really like putting hats on things. Now we can.

From Earth, for Half-Life 2

Download link

Freshly arrived on Steam in public beta, From Earth is a Half-Life 2 action adventure mod about two humans who find themselves being hunted on an alien planet in the year 3000. How will you survive? Fight the alien overlords, or look for a peaceful solution?

Crysis Co-op

Download link

It's been seven long years in the making, but some clever and incredibly diligent modders managed to bring a co-op mode to Crysis. It involved importing the single-player AI into multiplayer, along with movement, animation, weapons, and mission scripts. There's currently only one level to play, but it sounds like there's more on the way,

