Popular

PUBG will open Squad FPP OCE servers 'after mid-October'

By

Duo FPP servers in SA and SEA to be revealed, too.

When PUBG first launched dedicated first-person perspective servers last month, it did so exclusively in Europe and North America. When FPP did eventually arrive in the OCE region, it did not support Solo or Squad play. 

Now, the latter is planned for some point "after mid-October".

That's according to the game's official Twitter feed, which has now confirmed that Squad FPP OCE servers are en route, and that Duo FPP will be open on SA and SEA servers at the same time.

Not much else to go on as yet. But, as per the above, we can expect to learn more in two weeks. 

See comments