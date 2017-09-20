PUBG weekly update targets bugs and uncooked grenades

In the wake of its substantial September update, PUBG's latest and 26th weekly update isn't nearly as generous but does target a number of bugs and other adjustments.

Deployed on the game's Test Servers yesterday—and now go on its Live Servers—a new feature has been added to the world map's 'Map Help' section that lets players mark their character's current position, as they would on the main map screen itself.

As outlined in this Steam Community post, players can also no longer modify ini files to set key binds for multiple actions on the same key.

On the bug fixing front, the update hits the following:

Fixed a bug that enabled angled foregrip to attach to Tommy Gun.

Fixed a graphic bug regarding building locations.

Fixed an animation bug that appeared when a character used healing or boosting items in the driver's seat.

Fixed a bug that did not cancel a player's reload if the character was knocked out during the reload.

Fixed a bug where an uncooked grenade could explode if a character was knocked out while holding it.

Fixed a graphic bug that would cause a black box texture to appear while scoped when Anti-Aliasing was set to Low or Very Low in the Settings.

PUBG's 26th weekly update is now live.