PUBG to get FOV slider, dedicated first-person servers in July update [Updated]

Update: Brendan Greene, PlayerUnknown himself, has confirmed dedicated first-person servers for PUBG's next monthly update, despite prior reservations voiced earlier this week.

Following the publication of our original story this morning (featured below), Greene subsequently tweeted this:

Good news everyone! 1st person servers are coming to @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in our next monthly update! #MakeHardcoreGreatAgainJuly 13, 2017

A follow-up tweet reads: "We will bring 1st person only to EU/NA SOLO & DUO games first, and once we have polished the system, we will expand to other regions."

Which is good news for all you first-person fanatics.

Original story:

Since its Early Access launch in March, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has focused its monthly updates on improving server performance, adding new weapons, motorcycle physics, and destructible environments among other things. One feature that's sought after from players is the introduction of an FOV slider, which it seems is en route in the via its incoming July patch.

As spotted by VG24/7, Smookie, one of the game's developers, made the announcement via Twitter in the wake of a recent livestream—suggesting FOV slider functionality has already been implemented internally. Due in two weeks, this feature will be specifically tied to the game's first-person view.

How freaking hyped are we for 1st person. Seem like its gonna be implemented with this monthly patch =D pic.twitter.com/wBxcBxhVjjJuly 10, 2017

A dedicated first-person mode for PUBG may be a ways away, however. VG24/7 again reports that Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, addressed this very point via the game's official Discord forums.

He said: "Dedicated first-person servers will take some time as it requires a lot of work from all teams, [it’s] not as easy as just flipping a switch. Our game, platform, engineering, and gameplay teams all need to do work to make it happen, and they are all quite busy with optimisation work at the moment!"

In the meantime, PUBG's Week 16 Update arrives later today.