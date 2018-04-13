PUBG gets respawns in point-accumulating deathmatch mode

Following its recent flares and shotgun/melee custom bouts, PUBG's latest limited-time mode is named War. Billed as its "most deadly Event Mode yet", the ten-person, squad-based deathmatch free-for-all is live now through Sunday, April 15 at 7pm PST/Monday, April 16 at 3am BST.

Set within a "small slice" of the Erangel map, games last 15 minutes and host a maximum of 30 players in ten-person teams. Unlike the familiar battle royale formula, dead players respawn in a plane before being dropped back into action—and kills earn points for each respective team.

Albeit "extremely small", safe zone locations are fixed over the course of each match and remain the same size throughout. Red zones are disabled, the weather is locked at 'Sunny', and the first team to 200 points wins.

Here's a teaser:

As detailed in this Steam Community update post, kills grant players three points, while Down But Not Out hits accrue just one. Likewise, revivals net single points—however team deaths/DBNOs cost five. "If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit," says PUBG Corp, "the team with the highest score will be declared the winner."

On the loot front, players are guaranteed to spawn with a random Automatic Rifle or Designated Marksman Rifle, as well as a random Pistol, a level one Helmet and a Grenade. Higher tier loot can be scavenged from buildings and care packages, the latter of which drop in 90-second intervals.

Having missed PUBG's flare-focussed Event Mode, I jumped into last week's shotguns and melee-only foray and had great fun. War sounds suitably chaotic. I'd love to hear from you in the comments if you've taken it for a spin.