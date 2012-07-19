Popular

PSA: Origin downtime scheduled for tonight, no Mass Effect 3 or Battlefield 3 multiplayer

By

Origin servers will be taken down for maintenance tonight from 10 PM to 1:30 AM PDT. According to EA's notice , Origin will be available in offline mode during those hours, and the single-player portions of EA/Origin games will still be accessible. The multiplayer modes in games such as Mass Effect 3 and Battlefield 3, however, will not be playable. Additionally, any purchases made via Origin will be added to a queue and delivered after the outage ends.

GameSpy will also be down for five hours starting at the same time, so games which use the service, such as Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Red Alert 3, will go dark as well. According to EA, the downtime is needed to "improve and prepare for bigger changes in the weeks and months ahead."

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments