PSA: Amazon offering heavy discounts on popular PC games today

The Witcher 2

As Joystiq has noted, Amazon's bargain bin is particularly well-stocked for PC gamers today. There's a good mix of fairly recent hits at deep discounts, and slightly old games for a few bucks apiece.

Highlights include Human Revolution for $20, The Witcher 2 for $16, and Dead Island for $20. Hit the jump for more notable deals.

  • Metro 2033 - $5

  • Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $5

  • L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $30

  • ArmA 2: Combined Operations - $10

  • Tropico Collection (1-3) - $10

  • Magicka Collection - $7.50

  • Darksiders - $5

  • Alice: Madness Returns - $15

This would be a good time to reiterate what a terrifying and ingenious game Amnesia is, and if you have not bought it yet, you are practically stealing it for $5. So please, treat yourselves to some great horror for the holidays.

