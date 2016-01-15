PS1-alike OmniBus careering onto Steam in Spring

Phil wrote a bit about OmniBus last year, rightfully describing it as "cool" and even creating a new tag in honour of it. A lot has happened since Phil wrote his story. Studio Buddy Cops has continued to develop it off the back of a Kickstarter campaign, and respected indie publisher Devolver Digital has decided to publish it. Described as "a crazy Playstation 1 style physics game about the unstoppable force of nature that is OMNIBUS!", the game is set to release in spring (or autumn if you're in Australia).

The game looks like fun, and will presumably involve more than just ramming buses into the side of buildings (perhaps the free demo holds the answer). Even if the game doesn't involve more than ramming buses into the side of buildings, that seems okay to me.

But if the game ends up being garbage, at least we'll have the above trailer, an alternative history where OmniBus is a long-awaited 3DO title in development hell. After many years in development, it finally gets a release date, and people on Twitter are happy about it. Seriously, just watch the trailer. You can pre-order it on Steam.