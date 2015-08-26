OmniBus has a demo and a Kickstarter

Last month, I stumbled across OmniBus—the physicsy driving game about a bus that just won't stop. Now, it's developers have flagged down the PCG news bus to tell us that there's a demo, and a Kickstarter.

"OmniBus is a crazy Playstation 1 style physics game about the unstoppable force of nature that is OMNIBUS!" write the developers on OmniBus's Itch.io page, where you'll also find the demo. "The main mechanic of the game is trying to control the bus without being able to stop or slow down, while also slowly increasing in speed over time."

In the demo, there are a number of missions challenging you to complete specific tasks while being an unstoppable bus. Also there's a free-play mode, where you can explore a destructible map while being an unstoppable bus.

For the Kickstarter campaign, OmniBus's creators are hoping to raise $5,000. Rewards start at $5, which will secure you a copy of the game.