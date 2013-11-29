Popular

Prison Architect update brings mod support and further performance boosts

By

A scenario: somebody builds the biggest prison imaginable, fills it full of the most hardened criminals, then, through careful management, has it turning a regular profit. Are they proud of their achievement? No. All they really wanted was to run a jail full of clowns. By default, Prison Architect doesn't contain clowns, which I think we can all agree is a shame. Luckily for our fictional warden, this latest update for the prison management sim codifies mod support, making it easier for them - or other clown hating players - to reskin the game's prisoners.

Or do something else. Modding isn't just about clowns.

Those with alpha log-in details will find a full list of currently available mods here . Right now, people are doing clever things with federal funding, and with changing all prisoners into Darwinians.

As of this update, the game should be much faster. A long campaign of optimisation has meant that, according to the graph posted on the update page , performance on large maps has more than tripled.

In addition to those major updates, staff have been tweaked so that they now become tired. A new staff room designation lets you build areas for them to recharge.

Prison Architect alpha 15 is out now.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments