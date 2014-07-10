Powerhoof announces delay for Crawl with an apologetic gif

If you have to admit you've made a mistake, it's best to do it in a blaze of pixelated glory. At least, that's the tactic Powerhoof used to announce the delay of its upcoming dungeon crawler, the aptly named Crawl . With the game set to release on Steam Early Access in just a week, Powerhoof was forced to push back the game's launch. Then the two-man team decided to pacify the inevitable anger by breaking the news in the form of a gif, and boy did it work.

It's hard to believe that anyone could be upset with Crawl's developers after watching this. Disappointed, maybe, but their upfront attitude is a comforting sight compared to most delay announcements. The post on Powerhoof's blog goes on to say that the cause of the delay stemmed from tax issues, without going into specifics. Crawl doesn't have a new release date yet but Powerhoof says that the situation “may take up to 30 days” to resolve. On the brightside, Powerhoof is continuing to make the best of a bad situation, using the delay time to add more content to the game before it hits Steam.

Crawl is an arcade style, dungeon crawler for 2-4 players. One player is the hero, fighting their way through a dungeon to an end boss, while the others act as the dungeon itself, trying to stop the hero from progressing. If one of them manages to kill the hero, they trade roles and now try to reach the boss themself. Whoever is controlling the hero when they defeat the boss is the victor. It will be available of Steam Early Access (hopefully soon) for PC, Mac, and Linux. Check out the trailer below.