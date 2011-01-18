Portal 2 will let PC and PS3 gamers play together

Valve have announced that Portal 2's co-op mode will have cross-platform support, meaning we'll be able to team up with Playstation 3 and Mac players to take on Glados. The game will also support Steam chat across all three platforms.

Playstation 3 owners will get a "Steam play code" with their copy of the game, which will give them Steam keys for the PC and Mac versions as well. Other Steam functions like cloud based storage of savegames will also be applied to the console version of the game.

Valve CEO Gabe Newell hints that this is only the beginning of cross-platform support for Portal 2 “Working together with Sony we have identified a set of features we believe are very compelling to gamers. We hope to expand upon the foundation being laid in Portal 2 with more Steam features and functionality in DLC and future content releases.”

Portal 2 is due for release on April 18th in the US and April 22nd in Europe. For more on the game check out our Portal 2 preview.

[via VG247 ]