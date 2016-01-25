Play Worlds Adrift at the PC Gamer Weekender

Worlds Adrift is an innovative upcoming MMO set on malleable floating islands. This is a game about exploration and building in a gorgeous, physics-driven world of airships and wingsuits. The game's huge floating rocks are remnants of an ancient civilization shattered by a mysterious cataclysmic event. As you explore you can uncover old ruins and relics and build bigger ships to strike into the frontier. Watch out for the lightning storms, however.

