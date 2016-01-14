Play SUPERHOT at the PC Gamer Weekender

SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. We're very excited about this stylish indie shooter. The hook is simple: time only moves when you do. Stop strafing and every bullet freezes in midair. The browser-based prototype was a fine proof of concept, since then the team have been building more levels, enemies, guns and even melee weapons like samurai swords that let you cut bullets in half mid-flight.

Want to play it? Alright then. Come along to the PC Gamer Weekender, a live event that we're running in the Old Truman Brewery in London on March 5-6. In addition to our huge (and growing) gaming zone, we'll be running tournaments and putting on two stages to host world-class developers. Play and watch the best upcoming games, and get insight directly from the human beings making them. We'll have a hardware zone too, full of cutting edge components.

Tickets are now available and can be booked on our booking page. It's going to be hot. SUPER HOT, if you will.