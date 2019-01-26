Play Stormdivers, Housemarque's battle royale, during its short beta today

In one of the shortest betas of all time, Housemarque's third-person battle royale shooter Stormdivers is playable for the next 17 hours if you sign up here.

The beta, which you'll play on Steam, launched two hours before I published this post and lasts until 8am GMT/3am EST/12am PST on Sunday. It features the game's duos mode in which you'll boost your ally when you're near them, so grab a friend if you can.

Initially, the servers will run only in Europe, and will transfer over to North America at 10pm GMT/5pm EST/2pm PST today. Presumably, you'll still be able to play when the servers are in a different region, but I'd expect the connection to be wobbly.

In Stormdivers, you pick two futuristic special abilities, which include teleporting, invisibility and self-healing. You're also equipped with a jetpack so you can zoom up to high ground whenever you want, and you can zip around the map on hoverbikes. As well as battling other players you'll have to survive the threats of the island map, including the nano-storm that slowly closes in.

This is Housemarque's first PvP game—it's known for arcade shoot 'em ups including the brilliant Nex Machina, Resogun and Dead Nation. It announced Stormdivers in April last year.

Thanks, RPS.