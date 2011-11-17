Play Star Wars: The Old Republic next weekend!

According to Rock Paper Shotgun , Bioware have confirmed the date for the massive Star Wars: The Old Republic stress test weekend, and it's the 25-28th of November. The huge event will include anyone who has ever applied for the beta, plus anyone who picked up a key in giveaways .

Our own Old Republic beta key giveaway ends today, so you still have some time to grab one and secure your place. If you've already entered, your code will arrive as soon as the doors close, but be sure to register it before midnight tomorrow, or it'll expire.

Last weekend beta testers put a million hours into The Old Republic . Given the amount of extra players invited, the next one looks set to smash that record.