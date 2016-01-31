Play Fallout 4 as Snake, with Quiet as your companion

This week on the Mod Roundup, put a little Metal Gear in your game of Fallout 4 with a mod that lets you play as Snake, with Quiet as your companion. You can also transform Jedi Academy into a Star Wars fighting game with ten characters to choose from. Meanwhile, a Half-Life 2 mod lets you relive the Black Mesa invasion (from Half-Life 1) as a soldier.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Metal Gear Solid, for Fallout 4

Download link

Want to unleash some Snake into Fallout 4? The mod, reportedly made with Konami's blessing, lets you creep through post-apocalyptic Boston as Big Boss and have Quiet come along as your companion. You can dress in various sneaking suits, and wear Snake's iconic eyepatch or bandana. It works in conjunction with the Armorsmith Extended mod.

Jedi Fighter, for Jedi Academy

Download link

I know I'm several years late with this meme, but please indulge me because I never once used it. Ahem. Yo dawg, I heard you like Star Wars so I put Star Wars in your Star Wars so you can Star Wars while you Star Wars. In other and more useful words, this mod turns Jedi Academy into a Star Wars fighting game, with 10 characters to choose from and 5 arenas to fight in.

Wilson Chronicles, for Half-Life 2

Download link

This mod promises a return to the events of the original Half-Life, only in Half-Life 2, and from the perspective of an army major stationed in Black Mesa's military complex. Battle aliens and deal with the black-ops agents sent to contain the interdimensional outbreak. The mod is available (free) on Steam from the link above, but keep in mind it's still in Early Beta so don't expect a bug-free experience.

