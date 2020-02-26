PlatinumGames reveals Project GG, a giant hero game

PlatinumGames has revealed the second of the four projects it's been teasing via the Platinum 4 website in the latest issue of Famitsu. It's a brand new action romp, though it seems to be thematically linked to game director Hideki Kamiya's other heroic enterprises, Viewtiful Joe and Wonderful 101.

This could be the game that Atsushi Inaba teased last year, when he said the studio was working on its most ambitious project so far, "something that has never been designed before." In the new Famitsu reveal, Inaba says Platinum intends to go against the users' expectations, and according to Kamiya it's taking on challenges that the team's never tackled before.

Where Viewtiful Joe was a Kamen Rider-style game and Wonderful 101 gave you a whole army of heroes, Project GG will let you play as one giant hero who can go toe-to-toe with kaiju. Clearly there will be a lot of punching, but Kamiya adds that action isn't the exclusive focus.

At the moment, there are 15 people working on Project GG, but Platinum is also opening up a new 100-person studio in Tokyo, as well. Development is just beginning, so don't expect to get your hands on it soon.

Platinum has also decided to publish the game itself this time. Tencent offered to throw the developer some cash, but Platinum turned it down so it could maintain its autonomy. Even with publishers looming over its games, Platinum always seems to be able to make something weird and out-there, but I do like the sound of it having free reign over a big hero game.

Expect a full announcement from Platinum soon, and we've still got two more reveals to go. Platinum is certainly going to be busy.

Cheers, Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu.