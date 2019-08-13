Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville trailer leaks

Rumors of a follow-up to the Garden Warfare series called Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville have been cropping up recently, and seem to have been confirmed by a European trademark filing for the name. Now a trailer has leaked, and while it's obviously not final—a couple of scenes are still sketches and the words TEMP GAME FOOTAGE appear over the action—it's a clearer look at what we can expect.

While it definitely still has a fair amount Garden Warfare DNA in it, looking every bit like a team-based third-person hero shooter, there do seem to be new character options—like a ninja mushroom and disco zombie—and it's even more cutesy and cartoony than it used to be. Where the Garden Warfare games' parody of Modern Warfare extended to an odd tinge of grittiness, the glimpses of gameplay footage here look more like Fortnite.

Of course most of the trailer is just someone rapping about the corn cob and peashooter and so on, but it is kind of catchy.